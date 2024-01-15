Have faith in the WIcricketersin Australia

Joshua Da Silva AP Photo - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: I’ve seen enough in that warm-up game against the Cricket Australia 11 to believe the West Indies cricket team Down Under can put Australia to the sword.

It’s unfortunate that Jayden Seales isn’t available because he would thrive in the conditions there, and his raw pace is exactly the counter to Mitchell Starc. Get well soon, bro. However, we’ve got Shamar Joseph and he is fast and raw.

Akeem Jordan is the ideal line and length medium-fast bowler to replace Holder. He deserves his opportunity. And the experienced Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph have to tear the Australian top order apart.

I believe Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie should both make the starting 11 as they are the counter to Nathan Lyon and they can share the workload around, and Sinclair and Joseph can give us that batting depth.

As for runs, our top order has to weather the new ball. And the experienced Kraigg Braithwaite knows that better than anybody else. He has to bat deep into the innings. Tagenarine Chanderpaul has to rip a chapter out his dad’s book and the experienced Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze have got to toil for their runs and convert their starts to big scores, because we need mammoth scores against Australia.

That’s where the West Indies team is best – pressure off. We are underdogs and written off before the series even starts, therefore the element of surprise is our weapon. The WI has nothing to lose. The cricketers must match the Australians man for man, and don’t be intimidated.

I urge the Caribbean to have faith in the West Indies, we can win in Australia!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas