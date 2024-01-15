Club Sando's Real Gill signs for North Colorado Hailstorm

Club Sando's Real Gill - TTPFL

Tiger Tanks Club Sando forward Real Gill has signed for United Soccer League (USL) League One team Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

The 20-year old is yet to be officially announced as the club’s newest member but sources close to the player said the move had been confirmed. It’s uncertain when he may part ways with Club Sando to begin this new chapter of his career.

It was also reported that he will stay with the team until the end of the season, with an option to extend his stay there.

This is his first overseas pro contract, having played instrumental roles for the TT U20 and senior teams over the past few years.

At last year’s edition of the USL League One, North Colorado finished third behind winners Union Omaha and second place North Carolina.