Chalkdust out of contests after wife's illness, death

Dr Hollis Liverpool 'Chalkdust' celebrates with his wife Ruth (left) after winning National Calypso Monarch in 2017. - File photo

Ruth Liverpool, wife of nine-time Calypso Monarch Dr Hollis "Chalkdust" Liverpool, has died.

Liverpool died of a heart attack on January 12.

Speaking with Newsday, Chalkdust said his wife had been battling ovarian cancer for six years.

"The cancer spread to her lymphatic system and lungs, making it hard for her to breathe."

He said he would not be participating in this year's Calypso Monarch competition. He withdrew earlier this year, saying, "I could not take part knowing that my wife was at home ailing."

He added jokingly: "She would not have permitted it."

He said her last months had been very challenging.

"She was suffering a lot," he said, adding, "God took her out of her misery."

A date has not been set for Liverpool's funeral, but it is likely to be held early next week once their five children return to Trinidad and Tobago.