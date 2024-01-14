Two killed, baby injured in Tobago accident

Sherma Thomas -

TWO people were killed and a baby injured in a car accident early Sunday morning in Bacolet, Tobago.

The deceased have been identified as Tobago Regional Health Authority employee Sherma Thomas and sales truck driver Kareem Thom.

According to police, Thom was driving his car with three occupants east along Claude Noel Highway, near the Dwight Yorke Stadium, around 12.05am, when he crashed into a railing and then slammed into a tree.

A video posted online showed people trying to help the victims in the rain, as an ambulance siren was heard in the distance.

The conditions of the surviving victims remain unclear at this time.

Police are investigating.