Sinanan: Solomon Hochoy highway land slippage being addressed

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan inspects the site of land slippage along the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Macaulay overpass in Claxton Bay. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said all efforts are being made to correct the land slippage along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Macaulay overpass, that has caused traffic gridlock for drivers.

He made this statement to the media when he visited the site on Sunday.

Sinanan said the slippage started in 2014 and a retaining wall was built to stop it.

He added that the earth's movement under the highway continued last year, causing more land slippage.

Sinanan said temporary measures are being put in place to allow two lanes of traffic to flow freely on the southbound lane of the highway.

He expected these measures would be completed within two days.

Sinanan estimated the cost of these temporary works to be approximately $2.5 million.

After that, Sinanan continued, work will immediately begin on finding a permanent solution to address the problem.

"The land movement in the area is very significant and is very deep."

He said most of the work will take place at night to minimise any inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

Sinanan added that the consultant Beston is doing the designs for the permanent solution to address the land slippage.

He was confident these works should be completed ahead of Trinidad and Tobago hosting five matches in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in June.