North retain North-South Classic trophy as rain washes out final day

North's Dejourn Charles plays a shot in the TTCB North-South Classic on Saturday, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

THE 2024 North/South Classic four-day encounter ended in an anticlimactic draw at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, after early showers prevented a single delivery on Sunday.

North retained the trophy by virtue of the draw, and a stellar batting display in the first innings.

South were geared up to complete their second innings on Sunday after ending day three on Saturday on 112/3 from 38 overs, with Jason Mohammed (37 runs) and Jyd Goolie (18 runs) at the crease.

North closed their first innings on 388/9 on Saturday, replying to South’s 274 first-innings scores, for a 114-run lead.

Vikash Mohan stole the show, scoring 115 runs from 222 deliveries for North, and was later named player of the match and best batsman

North’s Khary Pierre was awarded best bowler after taking five wickets for 104 runs in 40 overs, including seven maidens. His teammates Dejourn Charles, with two catches, and Amir Jangoo, with three dismissals, were named best bowler and wicket-keeper, respectively.

The quartet were handed $1,000 and a trophy at a small awards ceremony on Sunday, with Mohan earning an additional $1,500 for his man-of-the-match performance. TTCB president Azim Bassarath and general secretary Altar Baksh were on hand to distribute the awards, and to witness, along with selectors, an effort by players of both teams to earn a call-up for the upcoming regional four-day tournament.

Summarised scores:

SOUTH 274 (81) - Jason Mohammed 91, Cephas Cooper 80, Jyd Goolie 60 not out; Vikash Mohan 4/56, Khary Pierre 3/81, Philton Williams 2/50) & 112/3 (38) - Jason Mohammed 36 not out, Kamil Pooran 29, Goolie 18 not out vs NORTH 388 - Vikash Mohan 115, Amir Jangoo 113, Tion Webster 88 not out; Damion Joachim 3/112, Anderson Phillip 2/58, Bryan Charles 2/92 – North led by two runs.