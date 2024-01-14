First-time Junior Panorama win for Holy Faith Convent, Penal

- Angelo Marcelle

Holy Faith Convent, Penal, is the 2024 Junior Panorama champs in the secondary schools' category. It is the Penal-based school's first ever win in the competition.

On hearing the announcement, students, staff and supporters wearing matching t-shirts began jumping and hugging each other while shouting, “We on stage.”

The school performed Kees Dieffenthaller's Savannah Grass, which earned them 275 points at the competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The band’s captain was Julianna Neilson and the arranger was Neil Simon.

A flag bearer and several Carnival characters including moko jumbies accompanied the players.

“It is our first time participating,” a representative from the school said.

There was a tie for second place as last year’s winners, Naparima Combined, tied with Providence Girls/QRC, each earning 273 points.

Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East placed fourth with 265 points. Their song of selection was Farmer Nappy’s Hookin Meh.

Port of Spain South East Secondary placed fifth with 260 points while San Juan North Secondary finished sixth with 256 points.

The competition was a joint effort between Pan Trinbago and the Education Ministry.

The organisers paid homage to educator Evette Graham, who died in 2021, and pan-aficionado Sean Ramsey, the leader of the Old Tech Steel Orchestra in San Fernando.

Ten schools performed in the secondary schools' category and ten bands in the Under 21 (non-school) category. In the Under 21 category, bpRenegades Youth Steel Orchestra was the non-schools winners.