Education Ministry, TTUTA meet on backpay for teachers

- File Photo

Representatives of the Education Ministry and the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) met on Friday to discuss the ongoing processing of backpay to teachers.

The meeting took place at the ministry’s office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

In a statement, the ministry said its team was led by Permanent Secretary Jacqueline Charles.

Other members were acting Permanent Secretary Simone Williams and deputy Permanent Secretary Wilson Henderson Jr.

The union was led by its president Martin Lum Kin.

The meeting sought to address concerns raised by TTUTA on outstanding payments to active members and an update on when payments will be made to retired teachers.

Charles reassured Lum Kin and his team that considerable progress has been made with 97 per cent or 12, 467 teachers already receiving their backpay as of January 12, inclusive of 923 teachers who received their arrears outside of the December 19 salary.

The ministry said another 1,357 teachers will receive backpay with their January salaries.

Charles said there are teachers with human resource issues and they would be advised in advance to manage their expectations.

She added that the processing of payments to retirees will commence when payment to active teachers is completed.

While thankful for the progress that has been made to date, Lum Kin requested the union receive more frequent updates on the progress of the exercise.

Charles promised to do so.

In his budget presentation in the House of Representatives on September 26, Finance Minister Colm Imbert promised public sector workers would receive their backpay by Christmas.

In a news conference last November, Imbert said that the payment was limited to those public-sector organisations who, through their unions, accepted the four per cent increase offer made by the government in June 2022.

The unions that accepted represented the defence force, which included the Army, Coast Guard and Air Guard; the Fire Services Association; the Prison Services Association; and TTUTA.