Doing things differently

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Under the Keith Rowley Government, TT has become a very fractured land. The economy is dissolute and the main economic drivers have been put under the grasps of foreign powers. Local components of the energy industry are led into believing their private arrangements are more important and even crucial and irreplaceable and will actually get somewhere meaningful.

People are forced by the Government to enroll into the internet which is a third party that is also a foreign power. Laws are mimicked from abroad that increase government overreach and decrease independent and mutual action while oppressing free enterprise and diversity of access.

Division is pursued through many channels: the drive to make Tobago "more special;" the overly competitive media narratives; the flattering of select conglomerates; the attempts to change the Constitution with but a two-seat majority; the flouting of the Constitution in regard to, for example, the public service, unions and labour. Minority elements desperate for power are courted – albeit quietly.

Crime has never been so extreme with even children shot in their sleep; and crime has taken over public space as if it belongs to crime as just an "ordinary part of civic life." Even though some legal cases have no hope to change the Constitution, the courts are used to advertise the causes. The call has been made: "Do things 'differently.'" Obviously the caller can't say, "Divide and rule."

What appears to be happening is that some ruling elites for the time being have decided things will always be their way from now on and nothing will or can be done correctly at a later time. It is contrary to the rule of law, the intention in the oaths of service, real economic strength, sector integrity and true patriotism.

E GALY

via e-mail