Crime control only at Carnival?

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: How silly are our politicians?

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said that "the safety and security of patrons, stakeholders and the general public at Carnival 2024 events is of priority concern for the State."

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said that "I have the confidence in the national security services to get a hold of crime during this festive period."

So they are telling us that getting control of crime only matters during Carnival time.

Before and after that, it is devil take the hindmost for citizens. Well done!

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope