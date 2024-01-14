Belmont shooting leaves man in ICU

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

ONE man has been shot in Belmont. A video of the shooting has since gone viral on social media.

The video, comprising of several still images, showed a blue Toyota Corolla crashing into a wall. The clip is narrated by an unidentified man who gave the time of the incident as 1.02 am on Sunday morning. The car bore several bullet holes in the front windscreen, passenger window and driver's side.

Reports say the shooting occurred at Erthig and Archer Streets, Belmont, and one man of African descent, medium-built, dark complexion, low haircut, wearing a blue jersey and 3/4 khaki pants, whose identity up to press time was still unknown, was the only occupant of the car.

He was still strapped to his seatbelt in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head when officers from the Port-of-Spain task force arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. No further update on his condition was given.

Newsday tried contacting the Belmont Police station from 12-4.15 pm to confirm the shooting, but no one answered. Communications manager for the police service ASP Joanne Archie was able to provide some information.