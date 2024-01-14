2024 Junior Panorama (Primary) School champs: 12th win for St Margaret's Boys Anglican

A St Margaret's Boys Anglican Primary player keeps his focus. - Angelo Marcelle

St Margaret's Boys Anglican School, Belmont, is the 2024 winner of the National Junior Panorama competition in the primary school category, marking the school's 12th time holding the title.

The school won with 271 points, dethroning Guaico Presbyterian, which came in second with 266 points at the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday.

San Fernando Boys' RC, also called Sando Boys' Steel, played Savannah Grass by Kes and finished third with 256 points.

Shortly before 1 pm, the winning school performed Olatunji's hit Engine Room, a song which two other schools (Couva Anglican and St Mary's Government School in Moruga) also performed.

Energy and Energy Affairs Minister Stuart Young helped players set up on stage, nodding and smiling they performed before the judges.

Young is the MP for the Port of Spain North/St. Ann's West Constituency where the school is located.

The school's captain was Stephen Guevara with the principal Colette Perez as the leader and Carel Taylor as the arranger. The drill master was Akeem Larrier.

After the win, PTA president Nisha Thomas spoke briefly to Newsday.

"The students worked very hard. They gave it their all. They did not compete last year. They started practicing in July, and when the school was closed for the Christmas holidays, they came out every day. The hard work paid off," she said.

She pleaded for assistance for the young players, saying the students' pan room is dilapidated.

"If anyone is willing to assist in helping us fix the pan room. They are free to do a site visit and come and support the school. This win was bittersweet. This is lucky number 12 for us and next year we are coming out for 13."

The school won the title in 2004, 2006-2013, 2017 and 2018.

A total of 12 primary schools competed at Sunday's finals.

Febeau Government Primary School steel orchestra started the competition with Rodney "Benjai" Le Blanc's Trini shortly before 10 am. The singer was on stage waving a flag and dancing to his tune. The arranger was Khai Alcantara and tuner was Augustine Peters.

St Mary's Government placed fourth and Beth RC Vibes Steel Orchestra, which comprised Bethlehem Boys' and Girls' RC schools, placed fifth.

The University School, dubbed Pan Army, performed Long Live Soca by Aaron "Voice" St Louis. It was the school's first time in history that it made it to the finals.

All finalists, including Vance River RC, St Gabriel's Girls RC, Fifth Company AC, and Nelson Street Boys' RC, received good crowd responses as pan lovers roared their approvals.

Pan Trinbago, in collaboration with the Education Ministry, hosted the event.

The organisers gave a special award to Darious Walcott of Guaico Presbyterian for being the best drummer. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and minister in the ministry Lisa Morris-Julian presented the award.