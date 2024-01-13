T&TEC New East Side Dimension wins Panorama small band competition

Dancers accompanied Uptown Facinators during their performance at the Panorama small band competition, Skinner Park, San Fernando on Friday night. - Angelo Marcelle

BUOYED by the band’s victory in Friday night’s national Panorama small conventional finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando, arranger Kersh Ramsey has issued a warning to his rivals in the upcoming medium band competition.

“I’m defending my title in the medium band category so I just want to send a warning to all of the bands that we coming with fire from the start,” he warned shortly after the members of T&TEC East Side Dimension returned to Tobago following their victory in the small band competition.

Ramsey had arranged Katzenjammer’s winning composition, Baron’s (Timothy Watkins) Tell Me Why, in the finals of last year’s Panorama medium band competition at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

This year, the band will play Merchant’s (Dennis Williams Franklyn’s) Rock It.

On Friday, he led New East Side Dimension to victory with a spirited rendition of Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) Toco Band before a sizeable audience at Skinner Park. It was Ramsey’s first win in the small conventional band competition.

TT Defence Force Orchestra played Andre Tanker’s Ben Lion to clinch second spot while another Tobago band, Uptown Fascinators, came in third with Chris Garcia’s Chutney Bacchanal. Uptown Fascinators is based at Plymouth Road, Scarborough.

In other standings, La Horquetta Pan Groove placed fourth with Ras lley’s Spring Garden on Fire while Fusion Steel grabbed fifth spot with Chris "Tambu" Herbert’s Free Up.

Ramsey could not contain his enthusiasm.

“I am elated. I have been knocking on the door to win this small band title and this year we were able to come away victorious,” he told Sunday Newsday.

“Both the players and myself worked really hard for this and I am thankful. I thank God for the victory.”

Ramsey said he has been arranging for the Belle Garden-based outfit since 2019 and performed creditably over the years.

“But this is my first small band victory.”

Commenting on the band’s achievement, Belle Garden/Glamorgan assemblyman Dr Faith BYisrael said, “I am elated to celebrate this win, of a Tobago band, that is, like the song says, a true ‘country band.’”

BYisrael, secretary of health, wellness and social protection, said the tune was an “amazing arrangement and executed masterfully.”

She added, “As someone who played with East Side in my teens, I’m overjoyed to see then rise again to this position of prominence.”

Uptown Fascinators’ arranger Ojay Richards said he was pleased with the band’s performance on Friday night. He had led the band to victory in last year’s small band competition and steered Carib Dixieland to fifth place finish in the medium band category.

Like Ramsey, Richards said rehearsals for the upcoming medium band competition are in full swing.

The Tobago judging for the preliminaries of the competition takes place on January 15. Black Rock’s Katzenjammers is scheduled to be judged first at 7 pm at the band’s pan theatre, Courland By-Pass. They will be followed by Carib Dixieland and NGC Steel Xplosion at Mt Pleasant and Buccoo Integrated Facility, respectively.

On Saturday, the Office of the Chief Secretary issued a congratulatory notice to New East Side Dimension, Uptown Fascinators and two other Tobago bands – First Citizens Tobago Pan-thers and Our Boys, which placed eighth and twelfth, respectively, in the small band competition with Teaser and Say Say.

Results

T&TEC New East Side Dimension

TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra

Uptown Fascinators

La Horquetta Pan Groove

Fusion Steel

St Margaret’s Super Stars

Golden Hands

First Citizen’s Tobago Pan-Thers

Arima Golden Symphony

Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra

Our Boys

Fascinators Pan Symphony

Road Block Steel Orchestra

Panosonic Connection