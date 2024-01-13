T&TEC New East Side Dimension tops Panorama small band competition

Frontline players of T&TEC New East Side Dimension during their winning performance at Skinner Park, San Fernando on January 12. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

T&TEC New East Side Dimension won the national Panorama small band competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 12.

The band, based in Belle Garden, Tobago, played Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) Toco Band. The piece was arranged by Kersh Ramsey.

Second place went to the Trinidad & Tobago Defence Force Orchestra with Andre Tanker’s Ben Lion while another Tobago band, Scarborough’s Uptown Fascinators, came in third with Chris Garcia’s Chutney Bacchanal.

In other standings, La Horquetta Pan Groove placed fourth with Ras lley’s Spring Garden on Fire while Fusion Steel grabbed the fifth spot with Tambu’s Free Up.