Trinidad and Tobago's Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith wins Florida tourney

Trinidad and Tobago tennis player Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith has been demonstrating her quality in the US recently, winning multiple girls Under-14 singles titles in the US Tennis Association Junior circuit.

Most recently she copped the New Years Jam girls Under-14 level six title, a tournament held at the Lake Cane Tennis Centre in Orlando, Florida on January 6 and 7.

Campbell defeated high-ranked players on her way to the New Years crown.

In the final against second-ranked Grace Desai, Campbell-Smith won 6-4, 6-2. It was not the only top player Campbell-Smith got past on her way to the title as she upset first-seeded Addison Van Der Molen in the quarter-final 6-4, 6-4.

The New Years Jam victory was Campbell-Smith's fourth USTA title in the past four months.

Campbell-Smith has been a consistent player over the last few years in TT tournaments also, winning numerous titles.

Last year, Campbell-Smith broke the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) record for a TT player. She became the most decorated TT player with seven COTECC titles and earned the most COTECC points for a TT player.