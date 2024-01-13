Silver lining

-

Mickela Panday undoubtedly moved multitudes when she read that beautiful eulogy to the man known locally and globally as Basdeo Panday, but to whom she referred endearingly as "Papa" at the tearful end of her tribute.

Breaking down shortly after recounting a humorously touching interaction with her father following her childhood performance as a snowflake, she whispered to the massive gathering of invited guests: “Forgive me.”

She was quickly supported by one of her sisters, who stepped forward to hold her, seamlessly continuing to read when "Mick" (as Panday referred to her) was unable to.

It was like watching a relay in which the baton being passed was love. Shortly after her sister’s intervention, Mickela regained sufficient composure to bring the eulogy to an emotive end.

As I write this, it is 3 am on the day after Mr Panday’s state funeral. I missed the livestream because (no doubt for a reason Mr Panday would have understood), I was out with friends trying to catch several disadvantaged dogs – some to be spayed and one with an unfathomably horrific wound on her back and several other afflictions around her body.

The stories and tributes being delivered in the aftermath of Panday’s death speak volumes of the man that he was in the eyes of people who knew him personally, professionally and publicly – humble, charming, courageous, inspiring, a genuine believer in equality and non-discrimination, a pioneering leader, great family man, true patriot, advocate of constitutional reform, someone who never forgot his simple beginnings and did what he could to uplift others from deprivation. The list goes on...

I was surprised – yet not – when a reporter, on video, referred to Basdeo Panday as “our best prime minister.” He was not alone in that sentiment, judging by the comments and posts on social media.

The aspect of Panday’s life which touched me most and raised him a number of bars in my estimation was his love for animals. The nation came to learn of this side of our former prime minister when, during covid, Mickela filmed and shared to social media a video of Panday at home bonding with their beloved family dog, Norman ("Normie").

One newspaper interview quotes him as saying: “If only human beings could be like Norman: kind, loving and affectionate without question.”

Their pet was once a stray dog who would hang around the gate to the family home, waiting to be fed by Mickela upon her return from work every day. Eventually, "Normie" entered the gates and never left, proceeding to “take over the family” (as Panday is quoted as saying in another article).

In that article he also said, "Normie" was “a very loving creature” who “loves to be loved” and that it gave him great joy to see him happy.

Mickela, in her eulogy, recounted one of her father’s guiding philosophies – that “the purpose of life is happiness, and happiness is the right of everyone, provided one’s happiness does not harmfully impose upon others.”

Through the example of Normie, we see that Panday extended this "happiness" philosophy to animals.

I was touched to see that on Wikipedia and even in the online Kids’ Encyclopaedia of Facts, Panday’s relationship with Norman is mentioned. As far as I know, no other TT prime minister can attest to that simple yet profound and inspiring accomplishment.

I often wonder about politicians and their relationship with the animal kingdom. I have never seen them interacting with animals. Do they have pets of their own? If so, what kind, how many and how are they treated? And, if there are politicians who genuinely love animals, why do they not advocate for higher standards of welfare for them?

Do they not understand how true Mahatma Gandhi’s words are? “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

Posthumous awards and the naming of buildings, streets or schools after Basdeo Panday (or anyone) will not help to transform and progress the nation positively. Panday’s nickname – Silver Fox – makes me think of a "silver lining."

The constitutional reform for which he repeatedly called could be that glimmer of light around the dark cloud that seems to be expanding over our nation rapidly. In TT we need a cabinet that includes various electoral entities. Small parties devoted to the environment, culture and other silenced and ignored cogs in our social machinery must have representation and be given voice where it matters.

“It’s not always about being the best, but doing the best.” (Basdeo Panday)