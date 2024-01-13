Prisons Commissioner: No evidence linking prison officer's murder to job

Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar. - File photo by Roger Jacob

PRISONS Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar says there is no evidence to suggest the murder of prison officer Kendell Smith, 36, was linked to the installation of cellphone jammers in the Maximum Security Prison, in Arouca.

His comment comes after the general secretary of the Prisons Officers' Association Lester Logie suggested prisoners' inability to communicate with their families via phones led to Smith’s death.

Speaking during an Instagram video on January 12, Logie said, “Prison officers should not be dying because the state implemented jammers in the prison.”

However, Ramoutar in a statement in response to Logie said there is no information from the police or any other intelligence agency which suggested that Smith’s murder was linked to his job.

Smith was shot dead while at Samaroo Village, Arima on Thursday at around 6.20 pm.

Ramoutar said the investigation is ongoing and urged prison officers “to continue to stand firm.”