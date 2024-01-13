Prison officer charged after City Gate shooting

File photo -

Prison officer Edward Hogan appeared in court on Friday on a charge of wounding with intent stemming from an altercation at City Gate, Port of Spain in June 2023.

According to a reports, around 8.55pm on June 23, 2023, police responded to a report of a shooting at City Gate and found a man on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Police were told the man was shot during an altercation with another man.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the holder of a firearm user’s licence was detained and assisted police in their investigations.

Hogan, 44, of Cleaver Road, Arima, was eventually arrested and charged after police finished their investigation.

He was granted bail in the sum of $350,000, and the matter has been adjourned to April 18, 2024.

The investigation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramjohn, Supt Ettiane and ASP Sookdeo and supervised by Insp Ishmael and Cpl Forgenie.