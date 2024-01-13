Princes Town West avoid unrealistic goals ahead of cricket season

Princes Town West Secondary cricket squad after winning the south championship division last year. -

AFTER being out of the premiership division of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket 50-Over League for almost a decade, Princes Town West Secondary are setting realistic goals for the 2024 season, with co-coach Kadar Manick saying avoiding demotion is the aim.

"Our goal is just to stay up, because we know it will be difficult. It is the first time in nine years (we are in the premiership) and all the other schools have always been there."

Princes Town won the south championship division last year, which secured them a spot in the ten-team premiership division. The last time Princes Town played in the premiership competition was in 2015.

Princes Town will play Vishnu Boys' Hindu College in round one on Tuesday from 10 am. The competition is played in a round-robin format, with the team earning the most points being declared the winner.

Manick said Princes Town will not change their formula from last year.

"We try to keep it as simple as possible. We told ourselves just because we on a higher level we don't want to change too much of things. We're trying to just do the basics, because at the end of the day once we do the basics we should be okay."

Princes Town will play the likes of defending champions Presentation College, San Fernando; Hillview College; Fatima College; St Mary's College; St Benedict's College; Presentation College, Chaguanas; Naparima College; Vishnu Boys' and fellow promoted team El Dorado East Secondary in the premiership.

Schools such as Hillview, Naparima, Fatima and Presentation College, Chaguanas have been staples in the premiership division for years.

Manick said captain Jaylan Ransome and Ganesh Gobin are among the most talented players in the squad.

"We expect (Ransome) to shoulder the brunt of the batting and we have Ganesh Gobin, he is a left-arm spinner. Those two players we are really depending on to carry us through the premiership."

Manick said his players are excited for the test that comes with playing in the premiership.

"It's always exciting for them to be playing cricket at this level. I focus on telling them to enjoy themselves...Yes, they want to win, but they want to have fun in the field as well."

Like El Dorado, Princes Town have had their challenges ahead of the season.

"It is always a disadvantage when you are a government school that depends on the (money) releases of the Ministry (of Education). We never really had any major sponsors before and it is hard for schools like us and El Dorado to get all the money (we need)."