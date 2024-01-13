Man dies in highway accident at Tarouba

Solomon Hochoy Highway. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

A man is dead following an early morning accident along the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Tarouba

According to police reports, Soverall Forrester, of Moruga, was driving his car along the northbound lane highway when he lost control of the vehicle around 3.30 am.

The car flipped several times before landing in some bushes off the highway.

Forrester, 36, died at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.