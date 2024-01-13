Man charged for Arima double murder

File photo -

A 25-year-old man will reappear in court next month after being charged with a double murder in Arima.

Jiair Meloney appeared before a Master of the Court on Wednesday charged with the murders of Amy Walcott and Roshan Ali.

On December 28, 2023, Walcott, 21 and Ali, 16, both of Arima, were in a wooden shack at Zone Eight, Mt Zion Road around 9.30 pm when an armed assailant entered and opened fire at them.

Walcott was shot while her son was sitting in her lap. She died at the scene.

Ali, a student of Valencia High School, was a friend of the family who was visiting for a lime.

He was taken to the Arima General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Walcott's boyfriend Daniel Alibocas, 18, was shot in the chest and hand as he attempted to flee.

Alibocas’ 13-year-old brother Shamir Bridgemohan was shot in the hand.

Both brothers survived the shooting.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag, W/Insp. Sylvester and Sgt Ramoutar, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.

Meloney was arrested in connection with the incident on January 3, 2024 by officers of the Pinto Police Post.

He was charged with the offences by W/Cpl Thompson, also of HBI Region Two, on January 9, upon the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.

In addition to the two charges of murder, he was also charged with three counts of shooting with intent, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.