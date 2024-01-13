N Touch
Artist Indra Persad Milowe exhibits in Massachusetts

Penjors Adorn the Sky: An ubiquitous cultural attribute mostly seen during Galungan. - Josh Milowe
The work of Trinidad and Tobago-born visual and public artist Indra Persad Milowe will be featured in a solo exhibition at the Topsfield Library, Massachusetts.

Titled Beautiful Ubud, Bali, the collection went on show on January 7 and continues until February 16.

Dewi Sri, the Balinese, Javanese and Lombok rice and fertility goddess. - Josh Milowe

Persad Milowe, a Salem resident, said she recently returned to the US from her second trip to Indonesia as an artist in residence.

On her first trip she was invited to a traditional Balinese wedding, a three-month baby ceremony, and Bali's five-day Odalan Festival. Her second trip was for an invitation to the ten-day Gulungan and Kuningan festivals.

The Barong Dance. Barong is the mythical fierce but good lion who fights and repels the evil demon queen, Ranga. The dance demonstrates the mythological depiction of animals that have supernatural powers and could protect humans. - Josh Milowe

Milowe has two other collections – Festivals and Folklore of Trinidad, West Indies, and My Journey to Morocco. She said much of her work brings to life many of her childhood memories of growing up in TT in the 1950s and 1960s.

For more information on Milowe's work, visit the travel section of her website: www.indrapersadmilowe.com

