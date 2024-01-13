Artist Indra Persad Milowe exhibits in Massachusetts

Penjors Adorn the Sky: An ubiquitous cultural attribute mostly seen during Galungan. - Josh Milowe

The work of Trinidad and Tobago-born visual and public artist Indra Persad Milowe will be featured in a solo exhibition at the Topsfield Library, Massachusetts.

Titled Beautiful Ubud, Bali, the collection went on show on January 7 and continues until February 16.

Persad Milowe, a Salem resident, said she recently returned to the US from her second trip to Indonesia as an artist in residence.

On her first trip she was invited to a traditional Balinese wedding, a three-month baby ceremony, and Bali's five-day Odalan Festival. Her second trip was for an invitation to the ten-day Gulungan and Kuningan festivals.

Milowe has two other collections – Festivals and Folklore of Trinidad, West Indies, and My Journey to Morocco. She said much of her work brings to life many of her childhood memories of growing up in TT in the 1950s and 1960s.

For more information on Milowe's work, visit the travel section of her website: www.indrapersadmilowe.com