All to play for on final day of North/South Classic

Team North's Khary Pierre is dismissed LBW during the TTCB North/South Classic match, on Saturday, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

It’s all to play for on the final day of this year’s North/South Classic as both teams seek to capture the first senior domestic title up for grabs on Sunday.

North resumed the third day’s play on Saturday on 271/3, in reply to South’s 274, and were eventually dismissed for 388/9 just before tea, with a lead of 114 runs.

When South returned for their second innings, they lost three wickets in the final session and closed off the third day on 112/3, trailing by two runs, with Jason Mohammed (37 not out) and Kamil Pooran (28 not out) in the middle.

When play resumed on Saturday, North’s overnight batsmen Amir Jangoo (106 not out) and Tion Webster (15 not out) sought to apply early pressure. However, Jangoo, who played a strong supporting role in Vikash Mohan’s 115 on Saturday, added only eight runs to his tally as right-arm spinner Bryan Charles had him trapped leg before. He scored 113 comprising 13 fours and one six.

Webster was joined by left-hander Dejourn Charles on 292/4, and a lead of 18. But on the stroke of the first hour’s play, spinner Damion Joachim had the new batsman clean bowled, just after getting hit for four.

Webster, however, played smartly as he drew closer to half-century. Incoming batsman Khary Pierre (12) had a fair start but when he attempted to sweep left-arm spinner Jyd Goalie, the ball swung back onto his pad, prompting the umpire to send him back to the pavilion.

Just before the lunch break, Webster struck a single off Imran Khan’s spell to notch his well-worked 50. At the break, North were 334/6.

When play resumed, fast bowler Anderson Phillip was introduced to South’s bowling attack with the new ball. He was immediately rewarded as Sion Hackett (one) was trapped leg before wicket off his first over.

Webster continued to dispatch bad balls and increase his score as youngster Andrew Rambaran entered. Phillip, though, showed good aggression with the ball and as Rambaran attempted a drive to the boundary, Goolie was there to scoop the ball and send him back to the pavilion (375/8).

Philton Williams came in and scored four before edging to Pierre at slips. The remaining batsman, Leonardo Julien, did not bat because he was ill. Webster finished on 88, ten runs short of his century.

In the end, North finished on 388, with a 114-run lead.

Topping the bowling for South was Joachim (3/112), Phillip (2/58) and Charles (2/92).

When South returned for their second innings, they had a wobbly start as opener Cephas Cooper (seven) was trapped leg before by Pierre’s spin. Fellow opener Kamil Pooran looked good by smacking four boundaries, but when he got to 29, he was smartly stumped by wicketkeeper Jangoo, who got him off his line attempting a shot off Pierre.

At 46/2, Kjorn Ottley and Jason Mohammed sought to return stability to the innings. The pair added 18 runs from the next ten overs before the former was brilliantly bowled by an in-form Mohan.

Mohammed and Goolie calmed things down in the final session on the third day but took their chances by playing some smart shots along the ground to keep the score ticking.

At stumps, South were 112/3 after 38 overs with Mohammed (37 not out) and Goolie (18 not out) in the middle, gearing up for the final day’s play on Sunday.

Summarised Scores

SOUTH 274 (81) – Jason Mohammed 91, Cephas Cooper 80, Jyd Goolie 60 not out; Vikash Mohan 4/56, Khary Pierre 3/81, Philton Williams 2/50) & 112/3 (38) - Jason Mohammed 36 not out, Kamil Pooran 29, Jyd Goolie 18 not out vs NORTH 388 – Vikash Mohan 115, Amir Jangoo 113, Tion Webster 88 not out; Damion Joachim 3/112, Anderson Phillip 2/58, Bryan Charles 2/92 - North lead by two runs.