AC PoS evade Police FC 1-0 to go top of Premier League

Police FC Jabari Mitchell (L) holds off AC PoS Michel Poon-Angeron to keep possession during the TT Premier Football League match at the Police Barracks on Friday in St James. - DANIEL PRENTICE

ATHLETIC Club Port of Spain (AC PoS) evaded TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) leaders Police FC to steal a narrow 1-0 victory and go top of the table when action kicked off at the St James Police Barracks on Friday.

Duane Muckette’s 17th-minute goal in front of a bumper crowd was all that separated the top two teams. His decisive strike affirmed three points for the ‘Capital Boys’ and rose them to pole position on the 11-team standings.

AC PoS (18 pts) now hold a slim one-point lead ahead of their Police (17 pts) rivals.

The result also ended Police’s seven-match unbeaten run and returned AC PoS back to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Defence Force last weekend.

In the earlier match at the Barracks, third-placed Defence Force stayed on the heels of the leading pair as they defeated fifth-place Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2-0.

Goals from Justin ‘Shiggy’ Garcia in the 67th minute and Rivaldo Coryat in the 85th were good enough to see off Rangers. Army’s three points saw them draw level with AC PoS on 17 pts.

Additionally, in a bottom-of-the-table tie at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, home team 1976 FC Phoenix kept Central winless after seven matches as they swept the visitors 5-1.

This came courtesy a hat-trick from striker Mickaeel Jim Gordon (34’, 39’, 77’). However, Real Sebro scored the opener in the 30th before Gordon fired two more past the Central FC custodian before halftime.

With a 3-0 advantage heading into the second period, Central FC’s Dominic Douglas pulled one back in the 62nd.

But in the 77th, Gordon completed his first hat-trick of the season by finding the back of the net once more.

One minute into extra time, Phoenix’s Andes Noray fired home another goal to give the home team a healthy triumph in front of their fans.

The result gave the Tobago-based team their second win in seven matches. They soared past Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) into ninth position with six points. Meanwhile, Central FC are yet to notch a victory after seven rounds of matches and are yet to earn a point this season.

Also, in the earliest match on Friday, fourth-place Tiger Tanks Club Sando were held to a 1-1 draw by Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic FC at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.

National player Real Gill continued his good run of form by scoring for Club Sando in the 23rd minute. However, seventh-place Point Fortin pulled one back in the 67th courtesy of Andre Etienne.

In the last match of matchday eight, Prisons Service FC and Caledonia will play at Arima Velodrome at 6 pm on Sunday.