What property owners need

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Finance keeps rendering the narrative that people are equating property tax with annual rental value. I have seen no writer making such a claim. The problem is not the property tax. The problem lies with the exorbitant annual rental value that has been yoked upon some of us.

The minister advances a simple arithmetic calculation of 2.7 per cent to low-graded annual rental value. What property owners require is a simple arithmetic calculation of how the annual rental value has been determined.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity