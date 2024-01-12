UWI school Trinidad and Tobago Post in Courts All Sectors Netball

Former Calypso Girl Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (UTT Patriots), right, battles national Under-21 candidate Jelissa Goodridge (Police NYC) at the Courts All Sectors Netball League opening day KO action, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. - Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

Goal shoot Maikea Bramble scored 19 goals to guide University of the West Indies (UWI) to a winning start to this year’s Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on Thursday.

Bramble’s goal-count came from 23 attempts en route to a cool 24-12 victory over TT Post. Goal assist Ashaki Clarke scored the next five goals.

For TT Post, Diamond Baptiste was their best scorer with seven from ten attempts while Renee Mushington scored five from 11.

In other alternative matches, last year’s third-placed team University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) schooled UTC 22-12.

Gellana Grant led all scorers with 15 goals and was assisted by Ariel Villaroel (four) and Kimola Mc Millan (three).

For UTC, Renicia Goodridge showed good from with ten from 16 attempts while Joya Marie Bartholomew and Andre Arthur scored one each.

Additionally, 2023 runners-up Police defeated PNYC 19-10, led by Karissa Grant’s 17 goals. Dana Mayers scored the remaining two for the servicewomen.

For PNYC, Kayshana Duncan (six), Kerneisha Phillip (two) and Shamia Millette (two) were on target.

On Saturday, Defence Force and Fire Youth begin their alternative division quest from 11.50am. Their clash will be followed by four championship and two premiership matches.

Saturday’s Matches

Alternative – Defence Force vs Fire Youth

Championship - Police vs PNYC, MIC vs TT Post, Defence Force vs UTT, Jabloteh vs UTC

Premiership – Defence Force vs MIC, Police vs UTT