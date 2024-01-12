Teen artiste calls on elders: Mentor youths

Isabella "Wisabella" Williams has released two songs, Free Up, and a chutney soca titled Chutney In Meh Soul. Williams says it’s time for the elder artistes in the industry to mentor the youth. -

The young artiste says elder entertainers must work with the youths to steer them in the right direction and uplift the culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

A big fan of artistes like Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez, Olatunji Yearwood and Nailah Blackman, Williams is hopeful that her words will bear fruit, a media release said.

Williams's talents include singing, acting, modelling and dance. Her artistic abilities are something the 13-year-old form-two student takes tremendous pride in, the release said.

Wisabella as she is called, is excited to showcase her ability on stage for Carnival 2024. She has a new single, Free Up, which was written and produced by fellow youth entertainer Aaron Duncan.

The lyrics of Free Up epitomise Wisabella's personality.

“I’m positive. I’m bright and I’m free. I have a lot of ambition and I want to make it big,” she said in the release.

Her love for the stage and performing began when she was six, and at nine, she released her first single. She has worked with Jus Now Music’s Keshav Singh, and alongside Canadian vocalist Dahlia Fernandez. She has co-written and sung two singles, Take It Easy – her first soca track – and Bring The Lights Up, the release said.

Over the years, she has also worked with several producers, including Rishi Gayadeen of RG Productions. She revealed her recently-released chutney soca single, Chutney In Meh Soul, which was produced by Vedish Gayadeen, has been entered into the Chutney Soca Monarch competition.

“I love to sing. It came naturally from very early on, but now I see it more as a career path, and I have to dedicate time to better my craft. I’ve done vocal training in the past and I plan on going after my dream of becoming a professional singer,” she said.

Excited to be a part of all major competitions in the season ahead, Wisabella says she has tremendous support from her schoolmates.

“My friends like that I am young and I am getting to follow my dreams.

"I think parents should listen to their children when they say they are interested in something. They should try their best to see if that’s really what they want to do and give them as much support as they can.”

Her parents are major supporters of her dream.

Wisabella explains that she balances her academics and her music career by managing her time properly.

“I take time management seriously. My education comes first,” she assured.

With more music still to come, the young entertainer, who writes her music, says the world better look out.

“I’m focusing on these songs, but there will be other releases in the season,” she said.

For Wisabella's latest releases: YouTube channel @wisabella, She also engages her peers on Instagram @_Wisabella_ and TikTok @wisabella.