Prison officer shot dead in Arima

Police on the scene of a murder. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE are investigating the murder of a prison officer who was shot dead while liming in Arima on January 11.

Kendell Smith, 36, of Greenvale Development in Cunupia died, and 22-year-old Caydel Daniel of Samaroo Village in Arima was shot in the right leg.

Smith, also known as Polo, was assigned to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

Both men were shot at around 6.20pm while liming in the yard of a house in Samaroo Village.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Smith trying to run inside the house before being shot and falling by the door.

A gunman with what appears to be a sub-machine gun entered the yard and shot Smith again before fleeing.

Both men were taken to the Arima District Hospital, where Smith died while having emergency treatment.

Daniel remains warded in stable condition.