Nikoli Blackman in TYR Pro Swim Series 200 free C final

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman. - Lincoln Holder/File photo

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman advanced to the C final of the men’s 200m freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday.

Representing University of Tennessee in the preliminary round, Blackman was 18th fastest of the 72 swimmers in a time of one minute and 51.60 seconds (1:51.60).

Fastest of the qualifiers were Austria-IT’s Felix Auboek (1.48.06), California Aquatics’ Lucas Henveaux (1.48.61) and Dart Swimming’s Luca Urlando (1.48.75) respectively.

On day two on Thursday, Blackman was 36th fastest of 95 contestants in the men’s 100m prelims. He touched the wall in 50.75s, with unattached swimmer Jack Alexy (48.28s), California Aquatics’ Brooks Curry (48.95s) and Dallas Mustangs’ Santo Condorell (49.08s) leading the field.