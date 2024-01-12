Mohan (115), Jangoo (106) make South toil in 'Classic'

North batsman Vikash Mohan -

Centuries from skipper Vikash Mohan (115) and wicketkeeper/batsman Amir Jangoo (106 not out) put North in control on day two of the North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Friday.

North concluded the day’s play on 271/3 after 90 overs, trailing South’s opening day score of 274 by three runs, ahead of the final day’s play, set to bowl off at 9am on Saturday.

North still have a lot of batting to come with the likes of Leonardo Julien, Dejourn Charles, Andrew Rambaran and Sion Hackett in the line-up.

The defending champions started fresh on the second day after dismissing South in the final over of Thursday. However, North lost opener Camillo Carimbocas (16) with 30 runs on the board and then new batsman Isaiah Rajah (12) to fall to 61/2 in under 19 overs.

But when Jangoo met opening captain Mohan in the middle, the pair made the Imran Khan-captained South team toil in the sun.

The duo constructed a strong 180-run partnership, which propelled them to 241.

Mohan achieved his highest first class score of 115 runs off 222 balls, cracking ten fours. Khan targeted the duo with spin but Bryan Charles, Jason Mohammed and Khan himself could not break the bond.

Mohan’s stellar knock came to an end as he was caught by Daniel Williams off Damion Jaochim’s spin.

Mohan had had his handprint all over the match as he had a four-wicket haul on Thursday.

Jangoo, who played the supporting role to Mohan, became the aggressor when he was joined by Tion Webster.

Jangoo almost gave away his wicket twice while on 99 runs as Khan missed a caught-and-bowled chance and Cephas Cooper was later inches from having him run out. Webster helped calm his partner and Jangoo soon reached a well-deserved century from 218 balls.

At stumps, Jangoo enters day three on 106 not out (13 fours, one six) while Webster is on 15 not out.

The three North wickets that fell came courtesy Shaaron Lewis (1/21), Joachim (1/62) and Charles (1/69).

Summarised Scores – SOUTH 274 (81) – Jason Mohammed 91, Cephas Cooper 80, Jyd Goolie 60 not out; Vikash Mohan 4/56, Khary Pierre 3/81, Philton Williams 2/50) vs NORTH 269/3 – Vikash Mohan 115, Amir Jangoo (106 not out), Tion Webster 15 not out; Shaaron Lewis (1/21), Damion Joachim (1/62), Bryan Charles (1/69) – South lead by three runs