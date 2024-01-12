Ministry kicks off Carnival on the pavers

ROLL UP DE TASSA: Pupils of Avocat Vedic Primary School played provided tassa music at the Carnival on the Pavers concert on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

THE Ministry of Education kicked off its Carnival on the Pavers concert series on Friday at the ministry's head office on St Vincent Street in Port of Spain.

The concert will be held January 12-February 2, and will feature student performances once weekly, on Fridays, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The Pavers Concert Series, a release from the ministry said, is an opportunity to give demonstrated effect of one element of its Cultural Transformation Policy and provides students the opportunity to gain confidence in their stage presence and profile their talents.

It will feature performances and displays of various artforms such as soca, chutney, tassa, steelband and traditional mas among others by primary and secondary school students. Newsday lensman ROGER JACOB attended the first Friday concert and brought back these images.