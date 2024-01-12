Long lines at north, south recruitment centres: THOUSANDS HUNT COP JOBS

A large crowd of men at the Police Training Academy in St James on Friday where they waited to submit job applications in the hope of being recruited into the TTPS. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THOUSANDS of men turned up for the TTPS' recruitment drive in Port of Spain and Marabella on Friday. Many of them said they were there just trying to get a stable job.

The recruitment drive is in line with the announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert during the 2023/2024 budget presentation of plans to increase the sanctioned strength of the TTPS this year. Imbert said the annual intake of new recruits in 2024 will be more than tripled from 300 to 1,000.

The opportunity for stable, secure and permanent employment was something many of the applicants said they couldn’t resist.

The drive targeted men between age 18-35 with all applicants required to have at least five CXC passes and a valid driver’s licence.

The advertisement posted on the TTPS’ Instagram page also highlighted the benefits which include meal, housing and cost of living allowances; a free medical; dental and optical services; and paid leave.

Officers on duty at the St James location said some prospective applicants, eager to be first in line, arrived at Thursday night and slept in their cars which were parked near to the academy.

An applicant told Newsday he arrived at 3 am on Friday and met several people already there. Most of the applicants said they arrived before sunrise but said once the process began, it was “smooth.”

Many compared it to the recent recruitment drive by the Prisons Service but said the TTPS process was much better planned and organised. The majority said they were applying because they were seeking stable employment.

One applicant who asked not to be named said he defied his mother’s wishes and signed up because the offer of “fit, stable employment and the benefits” was too good to ignore.

Another applicant said, “Jobs hard to get and it’s an opportunity. It’s a government job and it better than most jobs out there based on benefits and salaries.”

Isshiah Bonyun and his friend Nathaniel Lee both arrived at around 3.30 am and said they see the job as a way to ensure a secure future for themselves and their family. Both said while they were attracted by the lure of stable employment, they see themselves retiring in the job if they are successful.

“Once we do what is right, stay focused on God and self, keep a positive mindset and follow the books, we should have a lengthy future in (the police service).”

Another applicant said he had also applied to the prison service and plans to send in his resume to the regiment.

“This is about secure employment for me. I plan to participate in the registration for the army, which is later down the line. So this is just a form of back-up so I will just have a secure future for myself. I’m just looking to secure my future and my family’s future.”

RETRENCHED MAN TRIES HIS LUCK

Asked why he applied, Majeed Mohamed said he believed the TTPS offers an opportunity for progress. “I would say advancement and a secure job, especially in the current economy.”

Another applicant mentioned the economic climate as well saying he wanted a job that would not see him being retrenched.

He told Newsday after experiencing retrenchment he was looking for another job where that is unlikely to occur.

“I don’t ever want to have go through something like that again,” he said. “I looking for stability and permanency in a job.”

Some applicants however while admitting that permanent employment was a factor, said there were other things that made them want to apply.

Sean Alexander said while he was looking for a secure job, he also wanted to bring his honesty and integrity to the service as he believes it is where his qualities can shine.

Denilson Jacedogan arrived at the Municipal Police Training Academy, Tagore Avenue, Marabella, at 4 am on Friday.

He said being a police officer was something he always wanted to do since primary school.

Jacedogan said he hoped to help his community of Tabaquite and make a difference in the lives of people he associates with.

Ste Madeleine resident, Jeremiah Flores, 21, said he was also joining the police service with the hope of making a difference in his community.

“The way the country going right now I don’t want my area to end up so and I feel I would be able to do a better job in my area. It would minimise (crime) and certain individuals might not want to come around as much if they know it have officers living in the area.”

Brandon Dennis said he arrived at 3.30 am because he expected a rush of young men based on the state of the economy.

He said his family background played a role in his decision to apply.

“A lot of youth around the ages of 18 to 30 trying to uplift themselves in the country. I grew up around family members that are in the military and seeing how dedicated they are to it, to the work and stuff, I find myself enjoying the aura around them. So I would like myself to join (the armed forces).”

He said while he had some concerns over the unsafe situations he might encounter as a police officer, he believes the police service will train him to deal with that possibility.

“You must encounter the negative, but I would go forward with a positive mindset. With proper training and the proper social skills and communicating skills, I'll be an asset to the country”

Cameron Crovador said his family also expressed concerns about his safety but they supported his decision nonetheless.

“They encourage me to go forward and become someone better in life and successful. And they hope it work out for me.”

“I should be fine. I’m mentally prepared for this. I know it’s challenging, but life itself is challenging. So I prepared to take on the opportunity here.”

Newsday also spoke with several parents who were waiting on their sons to complete the screening process.

PARENTS HOPEFUL

One parent said she was concerned about her son’s safety but given the job market she encouraged him to apply.

Referencing the brazen daytime shooting of businessman Michael St John at the carpark in Long Circular Mall, she said she believed citizens’ lives are at risk even if they are not police officers.

“Look at what happened at long circular. People going in the mall to shop, to buy stuff or just going to pay bills and incidents like that happen. So it's risky. So yes, it's a risky job, but at the same time it beats staying home and doing nothing.”

Retired police officer Kelvin Bishop said his son signed up and although as a parent he was concerned, he believes his son is doing the right thing.

“You'll be a bit concerned now because of the elements they have now, this set of crime and shootings and stuff like that. But if everybody said they ent going to join the service, what go happen? Somebody have to stand up.”

He said while he will be proud of his son for continuing a legacy, he will also feel pride knowing that his son’s contribution to the country will matter.

Rishi Lakhan, who accompanied his son Aryan, said he sacrificed his daily wages to see his son fulfil a lifelong dream.

“He always want to do it because he always think that he could make a betterment towards the country. Ever since he going to school that is what he said he wanted to do so we just need to support him until to see if he gets through or not.”

“We making sacrifice. We lost a day work to come down here to make sure he gets through. So hopefully if he gets through and that will be nice. If he ent get through, well, then he will have to try again.”

Applicants were pre-screened on January 12, with an entrance exam set to take place at a later date.

The recruitment process is expected to continue on Saturday at both locations with applicants whose surnames begin with the letters N through Z set to turn up. – With reporting by RISHARD KHAN

