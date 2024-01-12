Liam Carrington makes waves in junior swimming

US-based TT swimmer Liam Carrington set six new national junior records in 2023. - File photo

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD swimmer Liam Carrington is making waves in the junior division.

In 2023, he broke six national junior records and captured an array of gold, silver and bronze medals at various national and regional meets.

At the National Age Group Short-Course Championships in July, Carrington set a new national record en route to gold in the 800m freestyle. He clocked 8:40.62, breaking a record previously set by rising sensation Nikoli Blackman (8:46.02) in 2019.

At the Central American and Caribbean Swimmer Federation (CCCAN) tournament in El Salvador in August, he won six gold, one silver and three bronze on his way to setting a meet record and three TT records along the way.

In the boys’13-14 200m backstroke (long course), he reset to 2:07.07 the CCCAN and national records, previously held by Timothy Wynter (2:09.55) and Dylan Carter (2:10.36) respectively. Both previous records were set in 2011.

There, he also swam into national record books in the 50m back (26.98s) and 400m individual medley (4:42.35). The 400IM record had been held by Olympic medallist George Bovell III (4:44.70) since 1998.

In early November, Carrington shattered another one: Carter’s boys’ 13-14 national record in the 100m back. In a fourth-place finish at the Florida High School Swimming and Diving State Championships, he touched the wall in 57.60s, which erased Carter’s mark of 58.70s.

And to round off a successful 2023, Carrington set a new national mark in his age group’s 100m free. Swimming at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Ohio in December, he clocked a speedy 51.99s.

Additionally, at the Carifta Swim Champs in April, he set one meet and national record (50m back time of 27.34s, which was reset at CCCAN) en route to ten gold, five silver medals and first place in 5k open water.

Looking back on his achievements, he was pleased, and said he finds inspiration to do his best from within.

“Last year was quite an eventful one for me. I came out healthy, which is always a plus, with more knowledge and experience. My genuine passion for the art of swimming really fuels me. My drive to keep focused and the results come from being consistent and motivated throughout all aspects of my training.”

His pet events are 100m free, 50m, 100m and 200m back, 200 IM and 400m IM.

Carrington attends the Bolles High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and trains under Peter Verhoef and Jake Gibbons. He is a sophomore there. Domestically, he’s a member of Marlins Swim Club under coaches Joseph McLeod and Maurice Faria.

He attended Presentation College San Fernando, but left at the start of the new academic year in September 2023 to study and further his craft in the US.

Carrington returns to the pool for the first time this season at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend.

For 2024, he’s set some short and long-term goals.

“I’m just trying to get as fast as possible to make qualifying times for the World Junior Swim Championships. That’s the main priority.

“My goal, eventually, is to represent TT at the Olympics 2028, individually, but also alongside Dylan Carter, Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman and Zacahary Anthony, some of my swim mates.”

On his transition from attending college in San Fernando last June to The Bolles, where he’s now six months in, Carrington said it was tough at first, but is now settled and ready to represent the Bolles Sharks and Bolles Bulldogs.

“It has been positive. The first week was challenging, getting accustomed to living by myself in the dorms. But as time passed and I adjusted, it got better. I keep God close to me.

“George Bovell, Dylan Carter, Nikoli Blackman and Christian Homer, who coached me for five years, serve as a great sources of inspiration for me. They encourage me tremendously.”

“To stay motivated I just think about what’s my purpose for being there and that keeps me inspired every day to keep pushing,” he added.

When his mother, Alana Bourgeois-Doodnath, learnt of Liam’s opportunity to attend The Bolles School, she was doubtful about parting company with her teenage son. However, after much thought, she opted to let him chase his dream, while ensuring he matched it with academic success.

“We did not expect it at the beginning of 2023 that he would not be living home by the end. But it happened and I knew this is his path. I could have been selfish by wanting to keep him home, but the opportunities and exposure and what he’s doing right now (are) surpassing my dreams for him.”

She credited the school with taking good care of him.

“His passion might be swimming, but mine is his education...Academically, he is doing well. The teachers there have a good handle on the students and keeping them grounded and us, informed. They’re very hands-on.

“I am comfortable and miss him, but he is well taken care of. The fact he continues to excel tells me he’s comfortable.”

Carrington also thanked his mother, father, stepfather, grandparents and Jacksonville-based aunt and uncle for being his strong support system.