Leaders QPCC, Point Fortin win big in NLCL Cup

Action between Athletic International Academy and Caledonia in the NLCL Community Cup last week. -

QUEEN'S PARK made a big statement in the 2023/24 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-19 community cup on Thursday night, as they got a thumping 6-1 win over two-time defending champions Soccer Made Simple (SMS) to move atop the group A table.

Playing at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field, QPCC and SMS traded goals in the first half to go into the break deadlocked at 1-1. In the second

half, though, QPCC kicked into a new gear as they slammed five more goals past the stunned SMS team. Queen's Royal College (QRC) winger Micah Nelson and Fatima College's Kade Collier both scored braces, with TT youth midfielder Seth Hadeed also getting onto the scoresheet in the second half.

QPCC moved to ten points after four matches, with SMS (seven points) slipping to fourth spot after suffering a second loss in five matches.

Caledonia (six points) got their second win in group A as they spanked the struggling Cantaro United (zero points) by a 5-2 margin in Morvant. Kieron Hinds netted twice for "Cale" inside the first 20 minutes and completed his hat-trick in the second half to see off Cantaro, after the teams were locked 2-2 at the half.

In Malabar, the hosts Malabar Young Stars (seven points) moved to third in group A despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Blast FC (four points). Tyler Ayers gave Malabar the lead in the 17th minute, but an 86th-minute penalty by Joachim Callender assured Blast a share of the points.

Athletic International Academy (eight points), who were on a bye, dropped one spot to second owing to QPCC's big win.

In group B, Point Fortin Youth Academy and Central Soccer World (CSW) continued their winning streaks, as they picked up contrasting victories. At Marac recreation ground in Moruga, Point Fortin (15 points) hammered Moruga FC (three points) by a 6-1 margin. Attacker Isaiah Jacob backed up his hat-trick against Gasparillo Youths with a pair of second-half goals, with Kylon Cayenne also scoring two goals to push the group B leaders to a fifth straight win.

The second-placed CSW (12 points) rattled off their fourth straight win in group B, as they held off Gasparillo (six points) by a 2-1 margin in an exciting second-half finish in Balmain, Couva. Ethan Trotman opened the scoring for CSW in the 68th minute, before Malerky Fraser equalised for Gasparillo in the 83rd minute. Kelon Williams sealed all three points for CSW with a goal in the 89th minute.

Made in La Brea (six points) got their second win in group B as they defeated table-proppers Kamillionare FC by a 3-1 margin in Siparia.