Junior Panorama this Sunday

Members of the Naps Combined steel orchestra as they performed during preliminary judging earlier in the week in San Fernando. Naps will be seeking to defend its Junior Panorama crown during the finals on Sunday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

Naps Combined Steel Orchestra will seek to retain the Junior Panorama crown in the secondary schools category when the competition takes place this Sunday.

On January 14, 12 bands in the primary category and ten in the secondary will compete for the title. The competition will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 9 am on Sunday.

The preliminaries took place from January 8-12.

The 12 competing schools in the primary category are St Margret’s Boys’ Anglican Primary School; San Fernando Boys’ RC; Bethlehem Boys and Girls, Nelson Street Boys’ RC; St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC; St Mary’s Government; Couva Anglican Primary School; The University School, Febeau Government Primary School; last year’s champions Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra, Vance River RC and Fifth Company (St Gregory’s) Anglican Primary School.

The National Junior Panorama schools category is executed by the Ministry of Education with the assistance of Pan Trinbago.

Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity East; Holy Faith Convent, Penal; Providence and Queen’s Royal College (QRC) combined; South East Port of Spain Secondary School; Naps Combined Steel Orchestra; Bishop Anstey High School; St Francois Girls’ College; Holy Cross College; San Juan North Secondary School and St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph are the ten competing schools in the secondary category.

The results from 21 and under category (non-schools) preliminaries executed by Pan Trinbago were published on Thursday.

There will be ten bands in this category. Bp Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra topped the finalists list with playing Woman.

Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra, Siparia Deltones Junior Steel Orchestra, Fonclaire Juniors, T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra, HADCO Phase II Pan Groove Junior Steel Orchestra, First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra, Desperadoes Youth Steel Orchestra, Cordettes Academy for the Arts and Panosonic Connection Youth Steel Orchestra were the other finalists in this category.