Hundreds turn up in South to join police

Hundreds of men presented themselves at the Police Training Academy in St James seeking careers in the police service on Friday morning, as the first day of the male police officer recruitment drive commenced. - Photo by Roger Jacob

HUNDREDS of hopeful men turned up at the Municipal Police Training Academy, Tagore Avenue, Marabella, on Friday morning to apply to become police officers.

Although Newsday was not allowed inside, those outside estimated there were at least 2,000 applicants on Friday morning.

Newsday visited the academy around 9.30 am, when those who were leaving said they had queued up from as early as 4 am. Coming out at 9.50 am, Jeremiah Flores, 21, said he wished it were quicker, but the process was smooth overall.

He said he hoped to become a police officer to help keep his Ste Madeleine community safe." The way the way the country going right now, I don't want my area to end up so. So hopefully I would be able to do a better job in my area if I get through," he said. "Certain individuals might not want to come around if they know more officers living in the area." Many others interviewed by Newsday were hoping to make a difference in the fight against crime.

Friday was the first of a two-day police recruitment drive. Other venues are Marabella and at the Police Academy in St James. The drive continues on Saturday for candidates with the surnames starting with the letters N-Z.