Hennessy launches Carnival limited-edition bottle

The Hennessy VS Spirit of Carnival -

Hennessy VS has launched a festive bottle which marks the house's longstanding ties with the Caribbean and its vibrant Carnival tradition.

In a release, Hennessy VS said the limited-edition Carnival bottle brings a burst of colour to its traditional design codes, revisiting foil elements in the bold blue of the Caribbean Sea, giving the brass armé emblem an iridescent sheen and replacing its gold grapevine scrollwork with a colourful feather motif.

The Hennessy VS Spirit of Carnival, distributed by AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd, was unveiled on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

It will premiere in TT, before rolling out to Carnival celebrations worldwide throughout the year, the release said.

David Franco, chairman of AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd, said, "Hennessy has enjoyed tremendous commercial success in TT, due not only to the legendary quality of the liquid but more importantly, because the brand has, throughout the years, found a way to be culturally relevant and become deeply rooted in the hearts and souls of the consumers here.

"The limited-edition presentation is yet another perfect example of this. This idea was solidified when the global brand team visited Trinidad for Carnival in 2023 and recognised the emotional response our people have to all things Carnival and knew that Hennessy had to be a part of this powerful force. The response has already been overwhelming with consumers clamouring to get their hands on these limited bottles for their enjoyment and for their collections."