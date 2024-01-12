Guyadeen is Pan-African Institute ambassador

Vashit Guyadeen, PALI's new TT ambassdor and CEO of TTCSI -

The Pan-African Leadership Institute (PALI) has appointed Vashti Guyadeen, CEO of the TT Coalition of Services, as its new ambassador for TT.

In a release on Friday, PALI said this appointment marks a significant milestone in its mission to foster leadership, collaboration and development within the African diaspora and beyond.

Founded in 2020, PALI has alumni in over 42 countries across Africa, Caribbean, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

The institute, based in Accra, Ghana, offers professional leadership courses through online and blended channels.

PALI president and co-founder Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi said, "We are thrilled to welcome Guyadeen as our ambassador for TT. Her exceptional leadership and dedication to community development make her an ideal representative for PALI. We are confident that her contributions will greatly benefit our initiatives and strengthen the bonds within the diaspora."

Guyadeen will play a pivotal role in bridging connections between TT and the wider African diaspora, the release said.

Her responsibilities will include:

– Advocating for PALI’s initiatives: Promoting leadership development programmes, cultural exchange and educational opportunities.

– Strengthening community ties: Building and nurturing partnerships with local organisations and leaders to further PALI’s mission.

– Representation and outreach: Representing PALI at various events and forums, and engaging with the community to raise awareness about PALI’s goals and projects.

"Guyadeen's appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership qualities and her commitment to the principles of unity, development and collaboration," the release said.

Guyadeen, in accepting this appointment, said she is honoured to join PALI and contribute towards strengthening TT's diaspora connections.

"I am excited to embark on this journey with PALI and look forward to making a tremendously positive impact,” she said.

Guyadeen's career spans over two decades, encompassing research and development, policy design, SME development, global and institutional competitiveness and international relations.

She is the CEO of the TTCSI and previously held senior roles in academia, public and private sectors.

She worked at the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business, TT Chambers, Economic Development Board, TT International Financial Centre and ministries of Energy and Public Administration.