Gill on target as Club Sando draw Pt Fortin Civic

Real Gill - TTPFL

CLUB Sando remained in fourth position after being held to a 1-1 draw by Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic in the first game of matchday eight of the TT Premier Football League at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima Friday.

A victory would have moved Club Sando to second in the standings momentarily with the top three teams all playing late on Friday.

National player Real Gill continued his prolific season, opening the scoring for Club Sando in the 23rd minute.

Pt Fortin, seventh in the standings, equalised halfway through the second half through Andre Ettienne in the 67th minute.

Three matches were completed after press time on Friday. In a double-header at St James Police Barracks, third-placed Defence Force played fifth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 6 pm and leaders Miscellaneous Police FC faced second-placed AC Port of Spain at 8.10 pm.

In the last match of matchday eight, Prisons Service FC and Caledonia will play at Arima Velodrome at 6 pm on Sunday.