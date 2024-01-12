DMU, seismic team to visit erupting Mayaro mud volcano

The Cascadoux mud volcano -

The Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation's (MRCRC) disaster management unit (DMU) and a seismic team are expected to visit a mud volcano which became active on the night of January 11.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray told Newsday he is currently out of the country and is awaiting further reports on the situation from the regional corporation's DMU before making an official comment.

Newsday understands a new vent emerged at the Cascadoux Trace mud volcano on Thursday, spewing hot mud and gasses. Reports indicate that at least three nearby homes were evacuated.

Newsday was unable to reach MRCRC chairman Raymond Cozier for comment on Friday morning.

This is a developing story and more information will be made available as it comes to hand.