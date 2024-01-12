Days after pulling out of QP Savannah presence following murder: bpTT sponsors Panorama

Private security officers seen at the Queen's Park Savannah earlier this week, days after a labourer who was constructing Carnival vendors' booths, was gunned down. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

Days after abandoning its plans for Carnival-related activities in support of pan at the Queen's Park Savannah, following a murder in the Savannah, bpTT announced on Friday that it would partner with Pan Trinbago as the title sponsor for Panorama. It also launched its Pan Around D Clock initiative.

A release from bpTT said it was happy to announce the deepening of its partnership with Pan Trinbago to become the organisation’s title sponsor for the 2024 Panorama competition as part of its ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative.

bpTT said the new pan initiative celebrates the national instrument and the music that fuels this festival, while providing opportunities for the public to experience live performances from some of the nation’s top steelbands.

The organisation said it welcomed additional security measures implemented by the national security agencies to provide a safe Carnival experience.

Because of these measures, it is now possible for live steelband performances originally envisaged as part of the Pan Around D Clock initiative to be made available free to the public on designated days during the Carnival season.

bpTT said the performance space previously planned for opposite its head office has been relocated to the Carnival Village in the Savannah – making it possible for a bigger and better carnival experience for the public.

Last week Sunday, labourer Akeil Archer was gunned down in the Savannah while he and other men were constructing Carnival vendors' booths. The murder led to workmen downing tools with work only being resumed on Thursday after there was an increase in police and private security presence at the Savannah.

It also led to bpTT, citing "insurmountable security concerns," scrapping its plans for a proposed activity in the Savannah as part of its support for pan. The murder led to high-level stakeholder meeting of National Security Ministry officials and Carnival officials where several security measures were agreed to for the duration of the Carnival season.

According to story published earlier this week by Newsday online, bpTT said it had been discussing with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) a proposal for use of a small area of the Savannah opposite bpTT’s head office during the Carnival season.

“The proposal was a new initiative as part of bpTT’s overall support for pan. It would have included a designated public space highlighting steel pan music, including performances by steel bands, all open to the public.

"Having fully risk-assessed this activity, we took the decision to not move forward with the activity at this time. This was communicated directly to the NCC via email.”

In the Friday press release announcing the sponsorship of Panorama, bpTT said support for Pan Trinbago reflected its confidence in the organisation and would enable them to create memorable experiences for the public and for visitors.