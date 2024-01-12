Da Silva cracks 105, West Indies draw tour match vs Cricket Australia

West Indies batsman Joshua Da Silva. - CWI Media

The West Indies played to a draw against a Cricket Australia XI in their three-day tour match, which concluded at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

Trinidad and Tobago wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva highlighted the day as he marked a return to form with a score of 105 after being promoted to open the batting. Middle-order batsman Kavem Hodge fell one run shy of getting a century, as he was dismissed on 99 by left-arm spinner Doug Warren.

Starting the final day with an overnight score of 137 for three and a 214-run lead, the visitors looked comfortable in the first session as the pair of Da Silva and Hodge continued their impressive fourth-wicket partnership.

The pair put on a 163-run stand, with Da Silva getting to his century with a sweet on-drive off Liam Haskett (three for 65). Da Silva added a boundary off the very next ball, but Haskett got his revenge in the same over when Da Silva whipped a ball into the hands of Jack Clayton to leave the Windies on 222 for four.

West Indies went to lunch on 241 for four, but Hodge was unable to become the second centurion on the day as Warren was able to knock him over for the second time in the match as the batsman tried to turn the ball into the leg side.

The Barbados pair of Justin Greaves (41 not out off 72 balls) and Zachary McCaskie (25 not out off 28 balls) then shared in an unbeaten 43-run stand before the Windies declared on 315 for five.

The Aussies had a solid start to the second innings as Tim Ward (39) and Jayden Goodwin (33) put on 76 for the first wicket, before WI off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (three for 38) took three wickets in quick succession. Goodwin, Ward and Teague Wylie (three) were all dismissed by Sinclair as Cricket Australia slipped to 82 for three.

The hosts lost two more wickets as both Greaves and Gudakesh Motie got in on the act with the ball, with the Aussies progressing to 149 for five before the match ended in a draw.

The likes of Da Silva and the uncapped Hodge will hope to carry over their form to the two-match Test series which will start at the Adelaide Oval from January 17. The second Test will be a pink-ball day/night contest at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Scores: WI 251 for eight declared (Justin Greaves 65, Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Kavem Hodge 52; Liam Haskett 3-57, Doug Warren 2-47) and 315 for five declared (Joshua Da Silva 105, Kavem Hodge 99, Justin Greaves 41 not out; Liam Haskett 3-65, Liam Scott 1-15) vs CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI 174 (Tim Ward 50, Bradley Hope 24, Jayden Goodwin 18; Kemar Roach 2-23, Shamar Joseph 2-28) and 149 for five (Tim Ward 39, Jayden Goodwin 33, Jack Clayton 32; Kevin Sinclair 3-38, Justin Greaves 1-14).