Bring back death penalty to cut crime

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Capital punishment, also known as the death penalty, is the institutionalised practice designed to result in the deliberate execution of people who commit murder.

As the wave of crime sweeps across TT, more and more citizens are living in fear. For the past two decades crime has been at an all-time high and it continues to increase on a daily basis. The reintroduction of the death penalty will act as a major deterrent to crime and possibly reduce the number of heinous crimes.

The TT Constitution states, “Every person convicted of murder shall suffer death.” TT has not executed a murderer in the last 24 years, which has been a significant flaw in the judicial arm of hierarchical structure. The last execution that took place in 1999 resulted in a reduction in crime for a two-year period.

Therefore, it can be undoubtedly seen that in the past law-ordered executions have acted as a deterrent against the committing of vicious and heinous crimes. Despite the existence of the mandatory death sentence, the death penalty is rarely implemented in TT.

Many concerned citizens are in full support of the death penalty, but the incessant cries for change are always being overlooked in all realms of society. Citizens have the right to feel safe and protected in their homes and in public. With that being said, a strategic plan must be implemented to combat the wave of crime in this small country.

“There can really be no peace without justice. There can be no justice without truth. And there can be no truth unless someone rises up to tell you the truth” – Louis Farrakhan.

SHASTRI HANS BADAL

via e-mail