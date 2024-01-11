Urgent call for change in leadership

Prime Minister Rowley -

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concerns regarding the current state of governance in TT under Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM government. It is with a heavy heart that I observe the apparent failure to provide proper representation and enact laws that adequately protect the citizens.

The people of TT deserve a government that prioritises their well-being and ensures their safety through effective legislation. However, the current administration’s shortcomings in this regard raise serious questions about its ability to fulfil these essential responsibilities.

The lack of proper representation leaves many citizens feeling unheard and underserved. It is imperative that leaders actively engage with the concerns of the people, fostering an environment where all voices are considered and represented in the decision-making process.

Furthermore, the inadequacy of laws to protect citizens poses a direct threat to the safety and security of the nation. A government’s primary duty is to create and enforce laws that safeguard its people, and any failure in this regard should be met with accountability.

In light of these concerns, it is my sincere belief that it is time for Dr Rowley and the PNM government to consider resigning. A change in leadership may pave the way for a government that is responsive to the needs of its citizens and committed to upholding the rule of law.

TT deserves leaders who can navigate the challenges of our time and ensure the prosperity and safety of its people. It is my hope that this letter serves as a call for reflection and action, urging those in power to prioritise the well-being and representation of the citizens they are sworn to serve.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima