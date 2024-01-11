Rookies Teddy Bishop, Tevin Imlach in Windies ODI squad for Australia

West Indies batsman Teddy Bishop. - File photo

On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named two 15-man squads to face Australia in three One-day internationals (ODIs) and three T20 internationals from February 2 to 13.

The uncapped pair of Teddy Bishop, 20, and Tevin Imlach, 27, have been included in the squad for the ODI series, which will follow closely on the heels of the two-match Test series which starts on January 17. Imlach, a wicket-keeper/batsman, was also among seven uncapped players named in the Windies squad for the Test series.

The upcoming ODI series sees a return to the squad for leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and the middle-order pair of Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge, both of whom are with the Test squad in Australia.

West Indies will be without a few players who featured in their 2-1 ODI series win over England last month when they tackle the 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-over World Cup winners. Both Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford are being "given the opportunity to take up T20 franchise contracts during this period" according to a CWI release, with the pair of Yannic Cariah and Shimron Hetmyer missing out on selection.

For the T20I series, seamer Alzarri Joseph, who was rested for the final two T20Is in the 3-2 series win over England, has been restored to the squad. Shai Hope and Rovman Powell will captain the respective ODI and T20I teams, with Hope also serving as Powell's deputy for the T20I series.

West Indies' first game against the world champions will be played at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.