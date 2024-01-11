Pitch-perfect tribute to Panday by Kangaloo

President Christine Kangaloo - Angelo Marcelle

DR VISHNU BISRAM

IT WAS ONE of the best tributes (eulogies) I ever saw or heard and perhaps the best speech President Christine Kangaloo ever delivered. Kangaloo shone like a star. Her tribute stood out among all the tributes to Basdeo Panday. There were some personal comments but appropriate for the occasion. It had its humour but was forceful.

I would rate it as the best speech I ever heard by any of the people who have occupied the presidency of TT. It was a kind of speech that Panday himself could have delivered. Kangaloo said what needed to be said about Bas and there were appropriate, beautiful anecdotes. It was a fitting tribute for the good old Bas. She deserves praise for one of the finest speeches in her political history.

It was perhaps the most important speech ever delivered by a President for such a popular person. Panday was the most charismatic person in the history of TT. He was unquestionably the country’s best orator. It was a terrific and magnanimous speech for a president to deliver about an “opponent.” Off course, as President since last year, Kangaloo no longer has opponents. But the Kangaloo family (as PNMites) has been opponents of all the parties Panday was affiliated with – WFP, DLP, ULF, Alliance, NAR and UNC. And Kangaloo herself was a political candidate for office, an elected parliamentarian, a senator, Senate president and, by extension, acting president of the country.

The speech was well received by everyone I engaged with after the funeral. It stood out among the several tributes paid to the late former prime minister. Everyone gave it a positive rating, expressing surprise or shock for the content and delivery. They were curious about who wrote it. The audience cheered at the end, even those who were Kangaloo’s opponents, and by the Panday family, dressed in white and sitting on stage.

Kangaloo came through very well. Everyone I spoke to said she was simply fantastic. The speech has cast her in a different light from the time she was elected. It is likely to propel her as the most popular president since Noor Hassanali (1980s). Although she was not favoured by half of the population when she was elected chosen in early 2023, she started out well with high approval ratings. She has not taken unpopular or controversial actions as president. This would elevate her status if only she avoids partisanship and be president of all.

Her speech touched on Panday’s struggles and how he was effective at disarming opponents or winning over people opposed to him. She noted he had a great sense of humour. (Panday had a terrific sense of humour.) And she gave several apt anecdotes.

He was the wittiest person I ever engaged with. And even at 90, he was still very sharp. Once in a good mood, he would always smile and make you laugh. Post-electoral politics, Panday received bipartisan approval rating from among Trinidadians/Tobagonians, the highest in the country.

He was rated as the best PM the country ever had. He ran an economy when oil was only US$10 a barrel as opposed to between US$50 and US$120 between 2010 and today. In 2008, oil was US$147 a barrel. Many would have liked to see him return as PM as both the opposition and ruling parties face growing disenchantment with their leadership.

Panday lived a life of dignity, kindness, compassion and serving others, which have been missing among many MPs.

As Kangaloo noted, even though he was a political opponent, you could not help but like and respect him. Kangaloo’s father, a PNMite, respected Panday. She reflected that Panday lived his life with a sense of duty and purpose, and she noted that he was a genuinely optimistic and good man.

Bas recognised that serving others enriched him and he never valued power over principle. His own interest was not more important than the country’s. He was willing to yield power for the betterment of the nation, and he did so on at least two occasion – giving up the leadership of NAR to ANR Robinson in 1986 in order to unite the country and again in December 2001 when he signed an agreement for Robinson to choose Patrick Manning over him (Panday). Panday, as the incumbent and winner of the popular vote, did not lose the election and should have been appointed PM.

And I don’t think any occupant in the PM’s office was as courageous and principled as him in addressing issues, whether workers’ rights, people’s rights, educational grants, among others.

Kangaloo recalled Panday praising her acceptance speech as excellent when she was sworn in as President but telling her she would not get anything done without constitutional reform. Will she support Panday’s call for constitutional reform?