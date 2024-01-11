My New Year’s wish for Trinidad and Tobago

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: I wish that at the next general election HOPE wins and ushers in a new government to TT. A government where the focus is the welfare of all the people regardless of their race, colour, class, or social position. A government where our best people come together to arrive at solutions to our social issues like crime, culture and caring for the poor, disabled, elderly and youths. A government that is not pursuing punitive measures that make life difficult for the people of TT.

Take, for example, the people who depend on driving for a living. By simple mathematics they are more likely to commit traffic offences and get points on their licence. A caring government, while implementing the points system, would have arranged for traffic safety night schools where those who accumulate a lot of points can attend and by participating reduce their points. One should lose four points for attending the class. That allows them to not lose their driving privileges and continue to work and provide for their families. That is common practice internationally.

A caring government would be cognisant of the time-loss in attempting to access government services like paying taxes, bills and applying for renewals of passport and driver’s licence. Thus, they would emulate international best practices and have most of these services available online. There is a lot that must be done but my wish goes beyond hoping for a HOPE victory.

The political organisation called HOPE at this time comprises several politicians that are past 50. That is positive in that they have achieved what they dreamt of in life and are willing to spend the rest of their lives giving back to the country. But they are not our future.

The future for TT must of necessity come from our younger population. The good people of the country who would not be manipulated by corrupt individuals, who are brave to stand up against crooked police officers and gang leaders. People who are not afraid to be innovative. People whose love for country is only overshadowed by the love for their family. People of integrity. People not burdened with the trappings of race, culture, religion, sect, or class.

It is time to recognise that the future for TT cannot come from sects of our society that reject others based on historical voting patterns. It is our one country, there is no other; we are the one people, and it is up to us and no one else to use the little we have for the benefit of all and not just some.

My wish is that we realise that fact sooner rather than later. That we end the scourge of crime through community co-operation, through national commitment, and through love for our family and country. We have but one choice: fix our country together or watch its demise through divisiveness.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail