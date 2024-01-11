Freeport boy, 15, dies by suicide

File photo -

A family from Freeport is mourning the death of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found in a garden on Wednesday afternoon.

It is believed that Shawn Mirza, from Mission Road, died by suicide.

The police at around 5.20 pm on Wednesday, his grandmother went looking for him and discovered the body in a garden near the family’s home. A district medical officer visited the scene and ordered that the body be removed.

Freeport police also went and gathered evidence.

An autopsy is set for next week.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.