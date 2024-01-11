Deplorable mess by the homeless

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I must comment on the growing problem of homeless people in Port of Spain.

Apart from those who occupy the sidewalks at night in front of banks, my biggest concern is Adam Smith Square since I am a Woodbrook resident. The problem has escalated in the last 18 months post-covid19 and the square has become deplorable with the mess and stench of garbage and faeces caused by those “living” there.

It seems as if the only way to control this is to fence the square and lock it at night, like Woodford and Victoria Squares, which in my opinion will take away their natural beauty. Be that as it may, something has to be done before it gets worse.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook