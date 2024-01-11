Brechin Castle Golf Open tees off

OVER 100 golfers will be on show when the Brechin Castle Golf Club Open 2024 tees off at the club's course in Couva today.

For the first time, a professional flight will be one of the categories. The women will play over three days and not two days.

Brechin Castle secretary Gail Rajack said, "The ladies traditionally played over two days, but there is something called world amateur golf ranking that we are trying to get some of our youngsters in because when they get world amateur golf ranking it helps them get points to go to university, it helps them get invited to international tournaments."

Rajack said one of the requirements to qualify for world amateur golf ranking is three consecutive days of golf must be played. Also, at least eight women must compete and women must achieve a score of at least eight over par over the three days.

Some of the women competing are Violet Roopchand, Jada Charles, Rajack, Isabella Ramdeen and defending champion Yeji Lee.

Chris Richards Jnr and Ben Martin are among the best men's golfers registered. "We have a fantastic field of golfers," Rajack said.

The organisers will use the tournament to highlight the importance of recycling. Brechin Castle, in collaboration with the ICare TT programme of the Environmental Management Authority, will place six bins throughout the course. The bins are for empty beverage bottles.

The silver sponsors of the tournament are Medical Associates, Khan's Poultry, Southern Sales and Smith Robertson. Also providing support are bronze sponsors National Energy Corporation, Sesame Foods Ltd, Kiss, Scafman and Mango Tree Printing.

Action starts today at 6.50 am.